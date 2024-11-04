Open Menu

6 Drug Dealers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Police in their ongoing operation against criminal elements, arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5.5 kilogram drugs from their possession on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujjar Khan Police held Javed with 1.

4 kg drugs, while the Jatali Police apprehended Rashid with 1.3 kg drugs.

Likewise, the Saddar Wah Police recovered 860 grams of hashish from Khayal and 620 grams of hashish from Asif, while Cantt Police arrested Saeedullah with 550 grams of hashish.

The New Town police recovered 750 grams of hashish from Saddam and wanted by police in the drug dealing case.

