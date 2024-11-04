6 Drug Dealers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Police in their ongoing operation against criminal elements, arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5.5 kilogram drugs from their possession on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Police in their ongoing operation against criminal elements, arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than 5.5 kilogram drugs from their possession on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, the Gujjar Khan Police held Javed with 1.
4 kg drugs, while the Jatali Police apprehended Rashid with 1.3 kg drugs.
Likewise, the Saddar Wah Police recovered 860 grams of hashish from Khayal and 620 grams of hashish from Asif, while Cantt Police arrested Saeedullah with 550 grams of hashish.
The New Town police recovered 750 grams of hashish from Saddam and wanted by police in the drug dealing case.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy4 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee4 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi4 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation4 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists16 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program16 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid16 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case21 minutes ago