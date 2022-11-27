6 drug dealers held, recovered narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested six alleged drug pushers and recovered a large cache of narcotics from their possession during a drive against anti-social elements in the limits of various police stations.

A spokesman for the police said on Sunday that acting on a tip-off, police parties of the police stations among them PS Civil Lines, PS Ahmadpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Abbasnagar, PS Chani Goth and PS Yazman had arrested six alleged drug peddlers.

The police recovered over three kilograms of hashish and 510 grams of opium from their possession. The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probing was in process.