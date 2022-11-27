UrduPoint.com

6 Drug Dealers Held, Recovered Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

6 drug dealers held, recovered narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested six alleged drug pushers and recovered a large cache of narcotics from their possession during a drive against anti-social elements in the limits of various police stations.

A spokesman for the police said on Sunday that acting on a tip-off, police parties of the police stations among them PS Civil Lines, PS Ahmadpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Abbasnagar, PS Chani Goth and PS Yazman had arrested six alleged drug peddlers.

The police recovered over three kilograms of hashish and 510 grams of opium from their possession. The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probing was in process.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur Tamewali Yazman Sunday From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

42 seconds ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

9 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

9 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

9 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

9 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.