6 Drug-peddlers Held In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:23 PM
The police arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The police arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them.
The police said on Monday that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 4.
120-kg hashish and 100-litre liquor from them.
The accused were identified as Jameel, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Ali, Hassan Bilal, Khurram Shahzad and Tauseeq.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.