6 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The police arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them.

The police said on Monday that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 4.

120-kg hashish and 100-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Jameel, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Ali, Hassan Bilal, Khurram Shahzad and Tauseeq.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.