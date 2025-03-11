6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during the ongoing operations against drug peddlers arrested six accused with more than 9.5 kilograms charas on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, the City Police nabbed two suspects Attaullah and Usman on the recovery of 3.

6 kg charas from them.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 2. 4 kg charas from accused Ayaz while the Ratta Amral Police held accused Bilal with 2.2 kg of the contraband item.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police also held two accused Asim and Ikramul Haq, and recovered 1.4 kg charas from their possession.