6 drug peddlers netted with over 5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against drug peddlers and held six accused recovering more than 5 kilograms charas from them.

According to the police spokesman, the R A Bazar Police arrested three accused, including Shahid with 1.5 kg, and Usman and Kamran with 700 grams charas each.

Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested two accused Habibullah 1.

1 kg and Amin with 550 grams charas, while the Race Course Police netted accused Sharaf Gul with 540 grams of the contraband item.

Meanwhile, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition.

The Airport Police nabbed accused Irfan Rehman with a 30- bore pistol, while the Taxila Police also recovered two 30-bore pistols from accused Hamza and Habib.

The Gujar Khan Police took accused Atif into custody recovering a 30-bore MP-05 rifle with ammunition.