Open Menu

6 Drug Peddlers Netted With Over 5 Kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

6 drug peddlers netted with over 5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against drug peddlers and held six accused recovering more than 5 kilograms charas from them.

According to the police spokesman, the R A Bazar Police arrested three accused, including Shahid with 1.5 kg, and Usman and Kamran with 700 grams charas each.

Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested two accused Habibullah 1.

1 kg and Amin with 550 grams charas, while the Race Course Police netted accused Sharaf Gul with 540 grams of the contraband item.

Meanwhile, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition.

The Airport Police nabbed accused Irfan Rehman with a 30- bore pistol, while the Taxila Police also recovered two 30-bore pistols from accused Hamza and Habib.

The Gujar Khan Police took accused Atif into custody recovering a 30-bore MP-05 rifle with ammunition.

Recent Stories

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

15 minutes ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

30 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

60 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

1 hour ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan