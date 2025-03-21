6 Drug Peddlers Netted With Over 5 Kg Charas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against drug peddlers and held six accused recovering more than 5 kilograms charas from them.
According to the police spokesman, the R A Bazar Police arrested three accused, including Shahid with 1.5 kg, and Usman and Kamran with 700 grams charas each.
Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested two accused Habibullah 1.
1 kg and Amin with 550 grams charas, while the Race Course Police netted accused Sharaf Gul with 540 grams of the contraband item.
Meanwhile, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition.
The Airport Police nabbed accused Irfan Rehman with a 30- bore pistol, while the Taxila Police also recovered two 30-bore pistols from accused Hamza and Habib.
The Gujar Khan Police took accused Atif into custody recovering a 30-bore MP-05 rifle with ammunition.
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 drug peddlers netted with over 5 kg charas5 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs for provision of regular funds to social welfare initiatives5 minutes ago
-
CDNS resumes its Islamic Window Operations in Nov 2024: NA told5 minutes ago
-
PbBC member's office workers shot dead5 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign launched in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
Plantation to help protect environment: MPA5 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to ease tax burden on salaried class, expand tax net: NA Informed15 minutes ago
-
Parents celebrate Hasan Nawaz's record-breaking T20 century15 minutes ago
-
Indonesian diplomats, Pakistani scientists advocate for local oil palm cultivation to reduce edible ..15 minutes ago
-
Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor25 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in police encounter25 minutes ago