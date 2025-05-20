6 Drug Suppliers Held With 6 Kg Charas
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and arrested three accused with more than 6 kilograms of charas.
According to the police spokesman, operations were carried out in the areas of New Town, Taxila and Mandra police stations.
