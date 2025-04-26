Open Menu

6 Drug Suppliers Nabbed With 4.5 Kg Charas, 100 Grams Ice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

6 drug suppliers nabbed with 4.5 kg charas, 100 grams ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued actions against drug suppliers on Saturday arresting six accused from different areas with more than 4.5 kilograms charas and 100 grams ice.

The police spokesman in statement said, the Naseerabad Police recovered 100 grams ice from accused Hasnain.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Nazim recovering 1.58 kg charas from him, while the Taxila Police recovered 1.46 kg of the contraband item from accused Bilal.

Likewise, the Ratta Amral Police captured two accused Abdul Ghaffar and Waheed with 550 grams and 530 grams charas respectively.

The City Police also recovered 550 grams charas from accused Ghulam Rasool.

