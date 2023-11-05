6 drugs peddlers arrested, over 5 kilogram hashish recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) As many as six drug traffickers working for intercity drug selling rackets were arrested on Sunday and narcotics recovered from their possession.

According to the police, crackdown was launched by local police against narcotics selling mafia in the different parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

Sub divisional Police officer (SDPO) Taxila circle ASP Kainat Azhar Khan has said that during ongoing crackdown against the drugs mafia, Taxila Police arrested three drugs peddlers and recovered over 3 kilogram of hashish from their possession.

She said Police recovered 2.

40 kilogram hashish from Naz Wali Khan, 0.52 kilogram hashish from Zafar Ali and 0.52 kilogram hashish from Hazrat Khan.

She further informed that Wah Saddar Police after another raid arrested as many as three drugs traffickers and recovered over 2 kilogram of hashish from their possession.

She said that 1.30 kilogram hashish was recovered from Zubair Siddiqui, 1.35 kilogram hashish from Aabid Sabir and 0.56 kilogram hashish from Danish.

Separate cases were registered under control of narcotics substance act 1997 and launched further investigation.

APP/ajq/378