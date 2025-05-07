6 Eateries Shut Down In ICT For Causing Air Pollution
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have launched a crackdown on food outlets contributing to air pollution and six restaurants located at Peshawar Mor have been sealed after complaints from residents prompted immediate inspection and action.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority has intensified its efforts against businesses causing air pollution. In a recent move, six restaurants at Peshawar Mor were sealed for emitting smoke during cooking that was polluting the surrounding environment.
This action was taken by the Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Area after citizens reported the issue. According to officials, the restaurants were using cooking methods that released smoke directly into the air without proper filtration or ventilation systems.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, directed that all restaurants in the city be inspected to check their compliance with environmental safety measures. He said that businesses that contribute to pollution will not be allowed to operate without making necessary improvements.
“Air pollution affects everyone. Restaurants that do not take preventive steps will face strict action.
No exemptions will be given,” said the DC in a public statement.
Meanwhile, he urged residents to continue reporting outlets that cause pollution, promising swift action on all such complaints. The administration plans to carry out inspections across the city in the coming days to ensure all eateries are following environmental standards.
The sealed restaurants will remain closed until they meet the required conditions to reduce pollution. Authorities have also warned that similar action will be taken in other areas if violations are found.
This initiative is part of the broader environmental protection drive in the capital, aimed at controlling sources of urban pollution. Smoke from unregulated restaurant kitchens is one of the factors contributing to poor air quality in the city.
Officials said the cooperation of the public is vital to ensure that food businesses maintain safe and clean operations. Complaints can be submitted to the district administration through helplines or official online platforms.
The crackdown is expected to continue as Islamabad authorities monitor restaurants and other commercial activities that impact the environment.
