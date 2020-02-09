6 factories sealed on adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) -:The teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during routine checking sealed six factories on adulteration and violation of PFA's rules in city.

According to official source here on Sunday, PFA's food safety teams conducted raids against adulteration mafia and sealed three Paparr Factories, a Masala Chakki, a dairy and a pulp unit here.

The teams also seized 11,220 kg pulp, 3290 kg raw paparr, 160 kg butter, 110 kg Desi Ghee, 1200 kg red chilli powder, 1000 kg whole red chilli and 920 kg turmeric and dumped the same.

The teams sealed Imran paparr factory, Noor Muhammad paparr factory and Ferhan paparr factory at Samundri road here,Khalil chilli grinding chakki in Bashir Town. Riaz Juice factory at Jhang road and Lyallpur Rehmania Dairy on the violations of PFA's rules.