Open Menu

6 Factory Workers Injured In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

6 factory workers injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Six factory workers including 5 women sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that masons were busy pasting tiles on the rooftop of a tissue paper factory on Narwala Road near Marzi Pura when its roof collapsed.

As a result, six factory workers including Ashraf Shareef (70), Noor Fatima (17), Sumaira Sultan (22), Sadia Shafqat (19), Hira Sadiq (19) and Ayesha Rizwan (40) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital after first aid.

The police also reached at the spot and started an investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan