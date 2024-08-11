6 Factory Workers Injured In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Six factory workers including 5 women sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that masons were busy pasting tiles on the rooftop of a tissue paper factory on Narwala Road near Marzi Pura when its roof collapsed.
As a result, six factory workers including Ashraf Shareef (70), Noor Fatima (17), Sumaira Sultan (22), Sadia Shafqat (19), Hira Sadiq (19) and Ayesha Rizwan (40) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital after first aid.
The police also reached at the spot and started an investigation, he added.
