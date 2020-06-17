UrduPoint.com
6 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Audit Assistants Promoted

Six Audit Assistants of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted to next grade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) -:Six Audit Assistants of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted to next grade.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that audit assistants were working in grade-15 and now they have been promoted to grade-16 as Assistant Audit Officers.

Those were promoted include: Muhammad Akhtar Saleem, Tahir Mehmood,Sanaullah, Muzaffar Ali Khan, Fateh Hussain and Tahir Hussain.

