6 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Audit Assistants promoted

Six Audit Assistants of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted to next grade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 )

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that audit assistants were working in grade-15 and now they have been promoted to grade-16 as Assistant Audit Officers.

Those were promoted include: Muhammad Akhtar Saleem, Tahir Mehmood,Sanaullah, Muzaffar Ali Khan, Fateh Hussain and Tahir Hussain.