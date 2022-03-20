6 family members died in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :At least six members of a family including three children and a woman died in a head-on collision between a car and a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Sann in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

Police said four others including the driver of the coach sustained injuries, adding, the car was bound from Juhi area of Dadu district to Hyderabad and the passenger coach was heading towards Larkana from Karachi.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Manjhand.