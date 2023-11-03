6 fertilisers dealer booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Six persons including a middleman were arrested for selling fertilisers at higher-than-fixed rate, here on Friday.

According to a press release, issued by the commissioner's office, teams of agriculture department visited various areas of the division and found Habibullah fertiliser dealer in Chak No. 58-NB Road Dharema, Hafiz Store in Chak No.

59-NB, Al-Shahbaz Traders Shahpur Sadar, and Al-Hafiz Store at Kot Chadna Bhakar selling urea fertilizer at high rates.

The team also recovered counterfeit fertiliser from the shop of middleman Ali Sher in Bhakar and got registered a case with Behal police station.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said no one would be allowed to exploit farmers and the sale of fertiliser at recommended prices would be ensured.