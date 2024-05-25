Open Menu

6 FESCO Officers Reshuffled

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

6 FESCO officers reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reshuffled its six officers to improve departmental performance and service delivery.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that Director General HR Farrukh Aftab has issued notification for transfer and posting of six FESCO officers.

Giving details, he said that Chief Engineer Customer Services/General Manager (C&CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz was transferred and appointed as Director General MIRAD, Chief Engineer (O&N) T&G Rao Mubasshar as General Manager Commercial & Customer Services, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Faisal Raza Marth as Chief Engineer (Development) PMU, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Waqas Baig as Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G, Director AMI Asghar Hussain Qazlibash as Chief Engineer Customer Services and Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Munawwar Khan as Chief Engineer (Planning & Designing).

All these officers have taken over the charge of their new offices and started performing duties, he added.

