6 FESCO Officers Reshuffled
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reshuffled its six officers to improve departmental performance and service delivery.
A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that Director General HR Farrukh Aftab has issued notification for transfer and posting of six FESCO officers.
Giving details, he said that Chief Engineer Customer Services/General Manager (C&CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz was transferred and appointed as Director General MIRAD, Chief Engineer (O&N) T&G Rao Mubasshar as General Manager Commercial & Customer Services, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Faisal Raza Marth as Chief Engineer (Development) PMU, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Waqas Baig as Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G, Director AMI Asghar Hussain Qazlibash as Chief Engineer Customer Services and Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Munawwar Khan as Chief Engineer (Planning & Designing).
All these officers have taken over the charge of their new offices and started performing duties, he added.
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews Local Govt Bill5 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces improved health card launch6 minutes ago
-
3rd graduation ceremony at PU's Institute of Applied Psychology15 minutes ago
-
Farid Ali takes charge as commandant Motorway Police Training College15 minutes ago
-
ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments55 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation55 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates56 minutes ago
-
Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity56 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses PPP's commitment to political, economic stability1 hour ago
-
Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike1 hour ago