6 firecracker dealers held during crackdown in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six fire cracker dealers and recovered large quantity of fireworks form their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmundi Police conducted raid and held fire cracker dealers who were identified as Shehyar, Rizwan, Bilal, Babar and Usman were arrested, Similarly, Gujjar Khan police arrested Kamran who was selling firecrackers.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the police team and said that the crackdown will be continued against the firecrackers without any discrimination.