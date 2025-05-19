Open Menu

6 FIRs Registered, 12 Properties Sealed Over Encroachment

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district administration has registered six FIRs, sealed 12 properties, and demolished over 4,000 encroachments during a sweeping anti-encroachment operation led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza here on Monday.

During the move, 36 truckloads of encroachment materials were also seized.

Unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers were removed in large numbers, significantly contributing to the beautification and improved urban landscape of Lahore.

The operation is being carried out in multiple key areas including Islampura, Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, urdu Bazaar, Anarkali, and Shalimar, as well as on major thoroughfares such as Ferozepur Road, Ravi Road, Sarwar Road, and Davis Road.

According to Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Kashif Jaleel, the drive is being conducted without any discrimination, and action is being taken against violators across all localities.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that the administration had issued multiple warnings and legal notices before launching the aggressive phase of the operation. He reiterated that the grand anti-encroachment drive will continue until the city is completely cleared of illegal occupations.

He praised the success of the campaign, highlighting the joint commitment of the district administration and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to reclaiming public spaces for citizens.

