6 flour dealers arrested for black-marketing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Mardan has arrested six persons for selling subsidized flour in the black market and recovered 5000 sacks from their possession, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, an Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Junaid Khalid conducted raids on flour dealers' shops at Ghala Dher locality.

He inspected shops in the bazaar and found that the official subsidized flour from Punjab and KP was being sold in open markets and arrested the culprits red-handedly.