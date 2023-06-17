6 from Gujranwala also feared missing in Libya boat tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :At least six persons belonging to Gujranwala are feared missing, who were travelling by a boat from Libya to Italy, which capsized off Greece coast some days back.

Family and police sources said three of those ill-fated persons were residents of Kashmir Colony in Gujranwala, and the other three were from Tehsil Wazirabad.

The Kashmir Colony residents have been identified as Amjad, Mohsin and Habib, all three friends, who had left Pakistan almost eight months ago for better job opportunities in some other country. Amjad, who was father of two kids, had telephoned his mother some days back, informing her that he would leave Libya for Italy soon, along with his friends, and had requested for prayers for his safety.

Two cousins � Ali Husnain and Ali Zaib � were residents of Alahabad town, and Sheharyar of Cheema Colony, in Wazirabad tehsil, who were among those feared drowned in the boat tragedy.

The families of these men have requested the Pakistan government to help trace their loved-ones. They also demanded strict action against those involved in sending people abroad illegally.