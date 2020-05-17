6 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs 15,000 and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday, teams of different police stations on a tip -off raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Ramzan, Javeed, Kashif, Riaz, Younis Maseeh and Kamran. The police registered separate cases against the accused under the gambling act.