6 Gamblers Arrested During Raid At Gambling Den

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:19 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police raided at a gambling den and arrested six persons while gambling.

According to a Police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided at a gambling den and arrested six persons red-handed while gambling while gambling tools, bet money, two motorcycles and six mobiles while also seized during the raid. A case was registered against them under the gambling act and they were sent behind bars.

