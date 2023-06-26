6 gamblers arrested during raid at gambling den

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Wah Cantonment Police raided at a gambling den and arrested six persons while gambling

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police raided at a gambling den and arrested six persons while gambling.

According to a Police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided at a gambling den and arrested six persons red-handed while gambling while gambling tools, bet money, two motorcycles and six mobiles while also seized during the raid. A case was registered against them under the gambling act and they were sent behind bars.