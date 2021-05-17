UrduPoint.com
6 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering the stake money amounting to Rs 116,490, two motorcycles and a rooster from them, a police spokesman said on Monday

Shahpur police conducted a raid at Jalpana village and arrested the alleged gamblers identified as Dost Muhammad, Amir,Amanullah, Mumtaz, Muhammad Ahsan and Zafar Iqbal over cock-fighting.

The police have registered cases.

