6 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:35 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering the stake money amounting to Rs 116,490, two motorcycles and a rooster from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.
Shahpur police conducted a raid at Jalpana village and arrested the alleged gamblers identified as Dost Muhammad, Amir,Amanullah, Mumtaz, Muhammad Ahsan and Zafar Iqbal over cock-fighting.
The police have registered cases.