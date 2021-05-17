6 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering the stake money amounting to Rs 116,490, two motorcycles and a rooster from them, a police spokesman said on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering the stake money amounting to Rs 116,490, two motorcycles and a rooster from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Shahpur police conducted a raid at Jalpana village and arrested the alleged gamblers identified as Dost Muhammad, Amir,Amanullah, Mumtaz, Muhammad Ahsan and Zafar Iqbal over cock-fighting.

The police have registered cases.