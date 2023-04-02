UrduPoint.com

6 Gamblers Held; Weapons, Narcotics, Stake Money Recovered In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

6 gamblers held; weapons, narcotics, stake money recovered in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police claimed to have arrested nine outlaws including six gamblers recovering drugs, weapons, ammunition and stake money from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by its SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted different operations following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police arrested the accused Sabir son of Gulam Akbar resident of Musa Town and recovered a 30-bore pistol, 11 cartridges and 125 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

In another action, the Cantt police arrested accused Muhammad Irfan son of Abdul Rehman and Akhtar Ali son of Khuda Bakhsh residents of Muryali and recovered 25 grams of Ice drug and 20 grams of heroin from them respectively.

Similarly, the Cantt police raided a gambling place and arrested six gamblers including Munir Khan son of Aslam, Taj Ameer son of Khan Mir, Narmal son of Muhammad Ali, Ahmad son of Rasheed, Ramzan son of Shabbir, Munir son of Khan Mir residents of Kotli Imam.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs 6,230 from them.

All the arrested accused were sent behind the bars after registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Arslan Kotli Muhammad Ali Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

32 minutes ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

1 hour ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

3 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s achievements in AI and data man ..

3 hours ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.