6 gamblers held; weapons, narcotics, stake money recovered in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police claimed to have arrested nine outlaws including six gamblers recovering drugs, weapons, ammunition and stake money from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by its SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted different operations following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police arrested the accused Sabir son of Gulam Akbar resident of Musa Town and recovered a 30-bore pistol, 11 cartridges and 125 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

In another action, the Cantt police arrested accused Muhammad Irfan son of Abdul Rehman and Akhtar Ali son of Khuda Bakhsh residents of Muryali and recovered 25 grams of Ice drug and 20 grams of heroin from them respectively.

Similarly, the Cantt police raided a gambling place and arrested six gamblers including Munir Khan son of Aslam, Taj Ameer son of Khan Mir, Narmal son of Muhammad Ali, Ahmad son of Rasheed, Ramzan son of Shabbir, Munir son of Khan Mir residents of Kotli Imam.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs 6,230 from them.

All the arrested accused were sent behind the bars after registering cases against them.