UrduPoint.com

6 Gangs Busted, 24 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

6 gangs busted, 24 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have busted six dacoit gangs, arrested their 19 active members, recovered 24 motorcycles and other items from them during the last one week.

This was stated by SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal while addressing a press conference at Police Lines, here on Sunday.

He said that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police teams in Madina division and Jaranwala division were constituted, which succeeded in busting these gangs.

The police also recovered 14 mobile phones, four weapons, 64 kilograms of narcotics, Rs 5.8 million in cash and other items.

These gangsters were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, vehicle lifting and drug trafficking cases.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicle Jaranwala Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

19 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.