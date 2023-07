SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police have busted a motorcycle-lifter gang, arrested Amir, Naeem, Saleem, Shahid, Shehzad and Nouman, and recovered six motorcycles from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran handed over motorcycles to the owners at a ceremony and said that operation against bike-lifters would continue without any discrimination.