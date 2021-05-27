6 girls among 7 abducted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Seven persons including six girls have been abduction from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that unidentified kidnappers kidnapped 20-year-old Kashif Hussain from Noor Pur, while 10-year-old girl Malaika was abducted from Sitiana Road.

Similarly, 23-year-old Ulfat was kidnapped from Mohallah Yousuf Abad whereas two daughters of Naeem Ahmad including Saima and Laiba were abducted from Raza Abad.

Meanwhile, one Kiran, daughter of Qamaruz Zaman, was allegedly kidnapped by one Kashif from Chak No 126-RB while 17-year-old Nadia, daughter of Tanveer, was abducted from Mohallah Rasool Park.

The police have registered separate cases.