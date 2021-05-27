UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Girls Among 7 Abducted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

6 girls among 7 abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Seven persons including six girls have been abduction from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that unidentified kidnappers kidnapped 20-year-old Kashif Hussain from Noor Pur, while 10-year-old girl Malaika was abducted from Sitiana Road.

Similarly, 23-year-old Ulfat was kidnapped from Mohallah Yousuf Abad whereas two daughters of Naeem Ahmad including Saima and Laiba were abducted from Raza Abad.

Meanwhile, one Kiran, daughter of Qamaruz Zaman, was allegedly kidnapped by one Kashif from Chak No 126-RB while 17-year-old Nadia, daughter of Tanveer, was abducted from Mohallah Rasool Park.

The police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road From

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.