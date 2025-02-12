6 held as Rawalpindi Police continue operations against drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against drug peddlers and six suspects with more than 8.5 kilograms of charas.

According to a police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police recovered 2.235 kg charas from accused Bilal, while the New Town Police held accused Gul Noor with 1.5 kg of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Airport, Bani, Wah Cantt and Wah SaddarPolice nabbed accused Saeed Kamran, Hirah Masih, Airat Khan and Ikram respectively on the recovery of 1.

48 kg, 1.37 kg, 1.36 kg and 600 grams charas.

Meanwhile, five accused were arrested with 35 litres of liquor throughout the district.

The Ganjmandi and New Town Police captured accused Aftab and Jibran Tariq recovering five litres of liquor each from them.

Likewise, the Naseerabad Police held accused Amjad with five litres and Tahir with 10 liters of liquor, while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Sunil.