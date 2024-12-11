Open Menu

6 Held For Gambling On Cock Fight In Attock

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:36 PM

6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

Six gamblers were arrested while gambling on cock fight in Pindigheb town of Attock on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Six gamblers were arrested while gambling on cock fight in Pindigheb town of Attock on Wednesday.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a police party raided the spot in Haider town where people were gambling on cock fights and arrested six persons red handed.

Gambling tools including cock, bet money besides two rickshaws and one motorcycle was also seized during the raid. Police registered a case against the nominated accused under gambling act and launched further investigation.

