6 held for gambling on cockfighting in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawat Police on Sunday nabbed five accused arrested for gambling on cockfighting, with the stake money.

The police on a tip-off raided the place and caught the accused including Qamar, Qaiser, Mehrban, Imran and Ijaz red-handed while gambling on the cockfighting, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Besides seizing two roosters from the spot, the police also recovered the stake amount of Rs 194,500 and six mobile phones.