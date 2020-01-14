6 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police have arrested six shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested six shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that police along with teams of civil defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Muzammal from Chibban road, Akmal from Nisar colony, Tahir from chak 209-RB, Muneer Ahmad, Tauqeer Ahsan and Asghar from Tandlianwala.

The police had arrested the accused after registration of cases against them.

Further investigation was underway, he added.