6 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police held Aqib Ali and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, Morgah police arrested Muhammad Bilal and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Barooni police arrested Nazakat Hussain, Suleman and Karahat Masih and recovered three pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Taxila police arrested Abbas and recovered one pistol 09 mm from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that operations would be continued against those possessing illegal weapons and involved in aerial firing.

