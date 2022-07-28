6 held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown conducted on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that during course of action, Naseerabad police arrested Syed Muhammad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Airport Port police held Bilal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Taxila police arrested Talat and recovered 01 Kalashnikov from his possession.

Gujjar Khan police arrested two accused Adnan and Ghayus and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Murree police arrested Sadaqat and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal arms.