6 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police held Hamza on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition and Waris Khan police rounded up Asad Bashir for having a 9mm pistol with ammunition.
Sadiqabad police netted Muneeb for possessing a 30 bore pistol and Cantt police held an accused namely Adnan with a 30 bore pistol.
Civil Lines and Airport police arrested Harron and Mohsin on recovery of two 30 bore pistols and ammunition. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigations are in progress.
SSP operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.
