Open Menu

6 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

6 held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Hamza on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition and Waris Khan police rounded up Asad Bashir for having a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

Sadiqabad police netted Muneeb for possessing a 30 bore pistol and Cantt police held an accused namely Adnan with a 30 bore pistol.

Civil Lines and Airport police arrested Harron and Mohsin on recovery of two 30 bore pistols and ammunition. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigations are in progress.

SSP operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.

Recent Stories

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

26 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

2 hours ago
Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

2 hours ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

2 hours ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

3 hours ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan