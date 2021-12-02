6 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad Police held Abdul Wahad and Faqeer Muhammad and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Nauman Tahir, Rehman Tahir and Nasir Khan and recovered 2 rifles from their possession while Gujjar Khan police nabbed Muhammad Arslan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police adding that arm race would not be tolerated and strict action must be taken against such criminals.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different localities.

Race Course police arrested Muhammad Umar involved in aerial firing and kite flying and wanted police from 2020.

Westridge police held Muhammad Sajid wanted police in cheque dishonor case from 2020.