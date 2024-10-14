6 Held For Torturing Gypsy Girl
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six people for allegedly
torturing a gypsy girl, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station.
According to police, Amir Zaman Rehmani, his brothers Allah Ditta Rehmani
and Qamar Zaman Rehmani, Umar Farooq Qasaab, Nauman Younus Malik,
Faisal Ejaz Sheikh and three others allegedly tortured a 19-year-old gypsy
girl Fatima Bibi after tying her up with a tree in Chak No.509-GB as the accused
had suspicion that the said girl was involved in kidnapping children in their area.
Someone made video of the torture on girl and made viral it through social media.
On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and
directed the SP Sadr Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest,
in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.
Therefore, a special team had been constituted who conducted raids and succeeded
in arresting six accused and locked them behind bars.
Mamunkanjan police have registered a case under various provisions of law including
sections 7 and 11-ww of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 354, 342, 148 and 149 of Pakistan
Penal Code (PPC).
Further investigation was underway for the arrest of other accused.
