6 Held For Torturing Gypsy Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six people for allegedly

torturing a gypsy girl, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station.

According to police, Amir Zaman Rehmani, his brothers Allah Ditta Rehmani

and Qamar Zaman Rehmani, Umar Farooq Qasaab, Nauman Younus Malik,

Faisal Ejaz Sheikh and three others allegedly tortured a 19-year-old gypsy

girl Fatima Bibi after tying her up with a tree in Chak No.509-GB as the accused

had suspicion that the said girl was involved in kidnapping children in their area.

Someone made video of the torture on girl and made viral it through social media.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and

directed the SP Sadr Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest,

in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special team had been constituted who conducted raids and succeeded

in arresting six accused and locked them behind bars.

Mamunkanjan police have registered a case under various provisions of law including

sections 7 and 11-ww of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 354, 342, 148 and 149 of Pakistan

Penal Code (PPC).

Further investigation was underway for the arrest of other accused.

