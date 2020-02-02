6 held for violating marriage act

FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Six persons were arrested for violating marriage act in the city.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool along with his team conducted surprise checking of various hotels and marriage halls and found violation of Marriage Act at 6 places including Cottage Marquee Hall-1, Cottage Marquee Hall-2, Paradise Marriage Hall, Quilium Marquee, Star Marquee and Royal Palace at Canal Road, Daewoo Road, Gattwala and Abdullah Pur and arrested managers of the marriage halls.