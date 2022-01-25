UrduPoint.com

6 Held, Liquor, Weapons Released

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

6 held, liquor, weapons released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The police arrested six accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 45 litres of liquor, 02 pistols of 30-bore and a rifle of 444-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Sohail,Hassan,Junaid,Asif,Liaquat and Rauf.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

