6 Held Over Weapons Display On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:30 PM

The police have arrested six persons on charge of displaying weapons on the social media and creating panic in the area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested six persons on charge of displaying weapons on the social media and creating panic in the area.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the accused identified as Salman, Malik Nazim, Basit, Bahadur Ali, Mohsin and Shahid uploaded their pictures and videos on the social media while brandishing and displaying some weapons.

The City Tandlianwala police arrested them and also recovered weapons from them.

