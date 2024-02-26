6 Held With Drug, Stolen Vehicle In Quetta’s Brewery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:44 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police took action against thieves, drug dealers, and absconders arrested 6 alleged accused and recovered stolen vehicles and drugs from their possession from different areas of the Brewery area of Quetta on Monday.
According to police sources, on special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Quetta Abdul Hai Aamir Baloch, and SSP Operation Quetta Muhammad Javad Tariq, SP Sadar Division Asif Khan, DSP Sadar Circle Abdul Rab Kakar, SHO Brewery Haji Abdul Hai Grani led police team and conducted raid at place and apprehended alleged accused namely Abdul Latif, Muhammad Dawood and Muhammad Aslam after recovering stolen vehicle from their possession.
About 1030 grams of hashish was also recovered from the possession of drug dealer Adil Waris in a second raid in the area by the police.
The police also arrested Nasrullah along with a TT pistol with rounds for possessing illegal weapons. One Absconder Liaqat Ali in case number 46/24 of crime 365, has been arrested by a police team. Further investigation was underway.
