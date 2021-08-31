6 held with illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested six persons and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman said police teams conducted raids and nabbed six persons and recovered two guns of 12 bore, two pistols of 30 bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

The accused were identified as Javaid Iqbal, Qasim Wali, Muhammad Hassnat, Rizwan, Muhammad Ramzan and Zeeshan Haider.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.