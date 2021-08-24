UrduPoint.com

6 Held With Narcotics, Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:42 PM

The police during a crackdown on drug peddlers and criminals, arrested six accused besides recovering narcotics and illegal weapons from them

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The police during a crackdown on drug peddlers and criminals, arrested six accused besides recovering narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police spokesperson said on Tuesday that SHO Mustafabad police station Zulfiqar Ali conducted raid and arrested accused Muhammad Din, Muhammad Waqas Khokhar and Muhammad Shahzad and recovered 4.

65kg hashish from them.

Police also arrested Fakharur Din Ansari from Green Court Road, Muhammad Tahir and Waqas Ahmed and recovered three pistols from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

