6 hotels, 3 shops sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A team of Law Enforcement Agencies has raided different areas of Rawalpindi and sealed six hotels and three shops on violation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), ordered by the Punjab government for protection of people from Corona virus.

According to a district administration spokesman, three hotels were also imposed fines for violating the SOPs.

He informed that the operations were conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Headquarters and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt to check implementation of the SOPs.

ADC conducted raids in Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road, Murree Road and Commercial Market areas and sealed two hotels and three shops while fines amounting to Rs 25,000 were also imposed on the violators.

AC Cantt conducted raids in Jinnah Park and Saddar areas and sealed four hotels while fines amounting to Rs 30,000 were also imposed on three hotels for violating the SOPs.

The district administration was taking measures for protection of people from COVID-19 pandemic, he added.