6 Hotels, Cafes Sealed In Hyderabad For Violating SOPs

Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

6 hotels, cafes sealed in Hyderabad for violating SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration continued actions against standard operating procedures (SOPs) violators and sealed 6 hotels/cafes in different areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai along with AC under training Esa Khan had visited different spots of Qasimabad, Latifabad and City talukas late Tuesday night.

On violation of COVID-19 SOPs and lockdown timings 6 hotels/cafes i.e hotel Mardan, Sadiq Baba hotel, Galaxy Foods, Shah Latif Bhittai hotel, Quetta Al Madina hotel and Cafe Magsi were sealed, DC said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Muthair Watto also sealed Soda City and arrested three Cabin owners for violating of SOPs and lockdown timings in city area.

More Stories From Pakistan

