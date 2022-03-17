UrduPoint.com

6 Illegal Arm Holders Netted During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 09:42 PM

6 illegal arm holders netted during crackdown

Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession here Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Naseerabad police held Muhammad Yasir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police arrested Arslanam Abbas and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Mandra police nabbed Shahzeb and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

And same police held Habib and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Kotli Sattain police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from accused Zarat while Murree police arrested Farhan Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams said, adding that crackdown on illegal possession of arm holders would continue.

>