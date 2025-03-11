Open Menu

6 Illegal Arms Owners Held, 2 Kalashnikovs & 2 Rifles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

6 illegal arms owners held, 2 Kalashnikovs & 2 rifles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during action against illegal arms owners in different areas, arrested six accused recovering two Kalasnikovs, two rifles and two pistols along with ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Rahat Ayub and recovering a Kalashnikov with ammunition each from them.

The Gujar Khan Police also held accused Zahid with a 44-caliber rifle and Tahir with a 30-bore MP-5 rifle.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police netted two accused Shabbir and Asif with a 30-bore pistol each.

Meanwhile, during search operations in different areas of RA Bazar and Morgah police stations, a total of 34 houses, 15 tenants' tenancy details, 17 shops and 88 citizens' individual details were checked.

