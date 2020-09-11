6 illegal housing colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies in different areas of its jurisdiction and demolished the structures.

FDA spokesman said Friday that on directions of FDA DG Muhammad Suhail Khawja, the FDA enforcement team checked the status of private housing schemes including Nasim Garden, Royal Garden, Prime Campus at Sitiana Road, Rehman Park in Chak No.197-RB, Azafi Abadi in Chak No.202-RB and other housing scheme in Chak No.203-RB and found them illegal.

Therefore, immediate action was taken against the illegal housing schemes and sealing their offices and demolishing their illegal structures.

The FDA also asked the developers to follow legal course of action to get their housing schemes approved.

Meanwhile, the FDA DG explained that the Punjab government had introduced new approval system under new policy of ease to do business in construction sector.

He said that applications relating to seek approval of housing schemes were being received at E-Khidmat Markaz under E-governance system to complete the departmental process under one roof.

He said that unnecessary delay in departmental services hadbeen ended through the system. The developers should takebenefits of this policy and refrain from violation of law, he added.