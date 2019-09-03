UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Illegal Rent-a-car Business Operators Arrested In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:10 PM

6 illegal rent-a-car business operators arrested in Peshawar

District Administration and Transport Department in a joint operation arrested six operators of the illegal rent-a-car and stands businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :District Administration and Transport Department in a joint operation arrested six operators of the illegal rent-a-car and stands businesses.

The operation has been initiated on the public complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar regarding the operation of illegal rent-a-car and transport stands in different parts creating traffic jam and problems for the people.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Hassan and traffic wardens inspected different stands and rent-a-car business in Gulbahar.

General Bus Stands and surrounding localities on G.T. Road and arrested six owners for operating businesses without registration and obtaining no objection certificate.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also decided to inspect the businesses of the rent-a-car in Hayatabad, University Road, Circular Road, Haji Camp, G.T. Road and other areas and those operating unregistered businesses will face action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Road RTA Traffic

Recent Stories

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

10 minutes ago

Husband strangled her wife to death in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

PES provides emergency service to 141,290 victims ..

5 minutes ago

Environmentalists, activists gear up to hold natio ..

5 minutes ago

Education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash condoles death ..

5 minutes ago

1122 rescues 6248 persons in August

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.