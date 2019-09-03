6 illegal rent-a-car business operators arrested in Peshawar

District Administration and Transport Department in a joint operation arrested six operators of the illegal rent-a-car and stands businesses

The operation has been initiated on the public complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar regarding the operation of illegal rent-a-car and transport stands in different parts creating traffic jam and problems for the people.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Hassan and traffic wardens inspected different stands and rent-a-car business in Gulbahar.

General Bus Stands and surrounding localities on G.T. Road and arrested six owners for operating businesses without registration and obtaining no objection certificate.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also decided to inspect the businesses of the rent-a-car in Hayatabad, University Road, Circular Road, Haji Camp, G.T. Road and other areas and those operating unregistered businesses will face action.