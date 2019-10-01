6 including 2 policemen arrested for allegedly raping a woman at gun point

As many as 6 persons including two policemen have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at gun point in Shadman Town here

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) As many as 6 persons including two policemen have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at gun point in Shadman Town here.The woman while recording her statement before police said 6 persons forced their way into her home on Sep 26 and the accused were calling two of their accomplices as Sarfraz and Kamran Malik.

She said the accused raped her at gun point and made her video and pictures.

They threatened her if she told any one then she would have to suffer dire consequences.She further stated when her husband came home she told about the incident to him and she along with her husband reached the police station to register case.Police registered the case on the report of the victim lady in Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station besides arresting 6 persons including two police man Sarfaraz and Malik Danish.