6 Including 3 Women Abducted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

6 including 3 women abducted

Six persons including three women have been abducted from different parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Six persons including three women have been abducted from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Waseem along with his companions seduced Humaira Aslam (17) and abducted her from Chak No.100-JB while unknown kidnappers kidnapped Abdul Hannan (7) from People's Colony.

In other incident, Azhar and his accomplices abducted Najma Bibi wife of Matloob from Chak No.197-RB whereas unknown kidnappers kidnapped Talha Rasheed (14) from Sammundri-Gojra Road.

Meanwhile, Muqaddas Bibi was abducted from Ganda Khoh area while Shahid was kidnapped from Chak No.100-RB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, spokesman added.

