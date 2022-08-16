UrduPoint.com

6 Indian Soldiers Killed; 33 Injured In Bus Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

At least six Indian soldiers were killed, while 33 others were injured in an accident in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :At least six Indian soldiers were killed, while 33 others were injured in an accident in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a bus carrying 37 Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam.

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room Srinagar.

